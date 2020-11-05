Waste not, want not (if you want to get hand gel)

CALPE’S Ifach Instituto informed families with children at the high school that it was removing hand sanitiser from wash-rooms.

The school management has now recommended that pupils bring wipes to clean their desks and their own hand-gel.

“Pupils are not making good use of it and they are using products inadequately,” parents were told.

Loo rolls are also being rationed and will be distributed at the caretaker’s office.

The school and the Parents’ Association stressed that only a minority was wasting disinfecting products and “failing to respect the belongings of others.”

