Walk the Nordic way in Alfaz

ALFAZ’S Sports councillor Oscar Perez was recently presented with a Nordic Walking t-shirt from the locally based club.

There were further t-shirts for Perez’s predecessors at the head of the Sports department, Luis Morant and Charly Casiano, as tokens of the club’s thanks for their support from the outset.

This was key to introducing Nordic Walking to Spain 15 years ago, said Marc Dobbelaere and Francisco Lopez, respectively president and treasurer of the Valencian Community’s National Nordic Walking Association.

They pointed out that doctors and the scientific community all recognised the “positive and beneficial” effects of Nordic Walking, which was recommended for people of all ages.

