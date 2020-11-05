Captain Sir Tom Moore is back again, taking the country by storm with his warm heart.

The veteran used the first lockdown for a very useful cause, he walked 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday, raising over £32 million for the NHS who have worked so incredibly hard throughout the last year, trying to battle the ever-growing Covid-19 cases.

He has just started a new fundraiser in an attempt to make the second lockdown easier than the first. He has pitched the new campaign called ‘Walk and Talk with Captain Tom’, it will keep more people in contact, to stop people feeling lonely, especially the elderly. “Sir Tom said: ‘I would like us all to stand shoulder to shoulder – metaphorically!” quoted in Metro News.

He urged people that they will get through it again, lockdown will be fine so long as they have each other. He will be speaking to lonely people over the phone in an attempt to make their days better and he will continue with his daily exercise routine, which is walking with his family. His family are extremely proud of Captain Tom, he is a hero, he served his country in the war and he continues to serve his country by helping people who are struggling.

Captain Tom put forward his idea of ‘Walk and Talk’ soon after the second lockdown could potentially happen as he was being asked constantly about what he was going to do to keep everyone’s spirits up.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Walk and Talk by Captain Tom”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

