TWO dead bodies have been found in a Norfolk house and the police are currently investigating their unexplained deaths.

Police were called to a house in Becclesgate, Dereham, Norfolk, after neighbours found the unresponsive bodies of a man and a woman on Thursday, November 5.

Firefighters evacuated locals after a smell of gas was detected in the area with one resident leaving with her one-year-old daughter.

Heidi-Marie Cocks told the Eastern Daily Press: “There were police, fire and ambulance crews outside and doctors around as well.

‘Everyone has been evacuated, we’re not allowed to go into our homes and get our belongings or move our cars. All they said is that it’s a severe gas leak.

“I’m trying not to cry, it’s quite scary, it’s terrifying, I’ve got a one-year-old girl, imagine if we were still in that house,” Heidi-Marie Cocks concluded.

We will update you when more information gets released.

