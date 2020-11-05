TOWIE star and GC’s ex James Argent is broke after spending the last 12 months in and out of rehab for drug addiction.

ARGENT, who split from Gemma Collins in July, has spent up and is skint after the year from hell, reports The Sun.

Papers filed to Companies House show James Argent Ltd has “zero cash in the bank” for 2020 compared to £63,867 in 2019.

The pandemic and Argent’s personal issues saw his earnings slump and the company made a loss of almost £24,000.

He suffered two overdoses in May when paramedics reportedly had to force their way into his home to save his life.

His battle against drug addiction has put people off hiring him, he has admitted in the past.

The news comes after it was revealed his ex, Gemma Collins who dumped Argent in the summer, made a whopping £5k a week in lockdown without barely having to lift a finger.

