Toddler dies after swallowing cleaning capsule

Toddler dies after swallowing toilet cleaning capsule

Two-year-old Arietta-Grace Barnett was rushed to hospital on June 28 last year when she began vomiting a “bright pink liquid” and her mum feared she may have swallowed a toilet cleaning capsule.

An inquest in Winchester heard that the little girl was deemed well enough to go home on July 2, but was re-admitted to Southampton General Hospital on July 9 due to heavy bleeding. Sadly, the toddler died that same day.

Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp said Arietta-Grace was believed to have swallowed a Toilet Duck capsule.

Medical professionals were confused that her vomit was bright pink in colour, when the cleaning capsule was blue.

Although Arietta-Grace’s mum had pink hair at the time, she insisted there was no hair dye in the house.

Dr Nicola Trevelyan, consultant paediatrician at Southampton General Hospital, said that while no-one had seen the toddler swallow the capsule “that seemed to be the most logical thing she might have taken”.

The inquest continues.

