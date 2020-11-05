THOUSANDS of traffic jams brought London’s roads to a halt just hours before England went into its second full lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



Motorists tried to flee the capital on the evening of Wednesday, November 4, before heavy restrictions were reintroduced from midnight until at least December 2.

In scenes similar to those in Paris last week, routes out of the city quickly blocked up, with drivers reporting delays of more than 90 minutes.

Traffic on the North Circular alone stretched eight miles, while TomTom congestion data showed 1,200 miles of queues and at least 2,624 jams.

The satnav provider’s figures showed huge congestion levels in 16 of 24 towns and cities in England, with the M25 brought to a complete halt.

Motorists were quick to take to Twitter to vent their frustrations on the traffic jams, with one user describing London roads as “chaos”.

Another said, “It just took me two hours to drive 5 miles… this pre lockdown traffic.”

It comes as revellers packed out pubs to enjoy their last night out for four weeks before pubs and restaurants closed at 10pm, with Wetherspoon’s offering 99p pints.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thousands of traffic jams brought London to a halt”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!