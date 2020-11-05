“STOP THE COUNT!” the President posted in a dramatic Tweet as he asks that US elections officials to stop counting votes

President Trump took to Twitter again on Thursday morning, November 5, stating simply: “STOP THE COUNT!” without any indication as to which counts, in particular, he’d like to stop. While Trump has no power to stop the counting, this hasn’t stopped the Trump campaign from filing lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with another expected in Nevada. Republicans have also demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

STOP THE COUNT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Somewhat ironically, armed Trump supporters stormed the election center in Marciopa County, Arizona, demanding that every vote be meticulously counted.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden took to Twitter shortly after Trump, stating “Every vote must be counted”.

Every vote must be counted. pic.twitter.com/kWLGRfeePK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Twitter censored three of Trump’s tweets because of ‘misleading’ information, including the President’s false claim that he had won the election in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As President Trump offers unsubstantiated charges of election fraud, pro-Trump demonstrators have showed up at vote counting centers in Nevada, Arizona, and Detroit demanding that all votes be counted.

