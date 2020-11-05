WHEN a woman in Almuñecar discovered that her bank account had been defrauded of €127, she checked her handbag and discovered that her wallet containing the bank debit card had disappeared.

The last time that she had used the card was the previous day at a local market and assumed that the wallet must have been stolen when she was there.

-- Advertisement --



She reported the loss to the Guardia Civil who quickly realised that seven different transactions all for less than €20 had taken place as for that small amount of money, no pin number is required.

Officers then visited the establishments where the card had been used to check CCTV and recognised a 26-year-old man from the town at each store who was known as a pickpocket and he has now been arrested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Stolen card used without need for PIN”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!