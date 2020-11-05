Spain records new daily high death toll in second COVID wave

SPAIN records a new daily high death toll in the second COVID wave as it climbs by 368.

Tragically, in what is the sharpest daily increase of the pandemic’s second wave, Spain has added 368 fatalities due to the coronavirus, according to Health Ministry data on Thursday, November 5.

This dramatic figure means that there has now been a staggering 38,486 deaths assigned to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The data comes a day after the government introduced a new methodology for logging cases and deaths, frustrating direct comparisons with previous days, although infection logging data hasn’t changed and it shows a climb by 21,908 to 1,306,316.

Under the Spanish system, there is often a delay of several days before death or infection is logged in the official statistics, meaning only 88 of the fatalities included in Thursday’s tally happened in the past 24 hours, meaning the bulk took place days or even weeks before.

The highest number of single-day deaths so far in the second wave was recorded on October 27, when 188 people died of Coivd-19.

However, that remains far below the early April record of around 900 deaths.

