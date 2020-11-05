RICKY threw a joke at “woke” celebrity culture, which generated some laughs in the audience during his time as the host of the Golden Globe Awards.

-- Advertisement --



However, the Forrest Gump actor struggled seeing the funny part of the joke, as his cringing reaction soon became a viral meme.

As friction was caused between the pair, Ricky has now slammed Tom as “privileged” for thinking he’s “above” the joke.

Speaking on Christian O’Connell’s Stuff Of Legends podcast, The Office creator said, “The big meme was Tom Hanks going, ‘Why is he saying that?’

“And people are going, ‘Oh look he’s on his high horse’. But when Leonardo DiCaprio laughed, people loved him for it.”

He went on, “I think people who laugh at a joke, they get a round of applause because people go, ‘Oh that’s good, they can take it,’ we don’t want people to be above it.

“We even let people be privileged as long as they say, ‘I know I’m privileged but I’m nothing really,’ we don’t like people to go ‘Oh I deserve it, how dare you talk to me like that’.

“And we sense that, if we really think these people start believing their own hype, we want to bring them down a peg or two.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ricky Gervais criticises ‘privileged’ Tom Hanks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!