Relleu earthquake nothing to worry about

THE spate of earthquakes registered recently in Alicante province are normal for this area, an expert said.

Jorge Olcina, professor of Regional Geographic Analysis at Alicante University, explained that the seismic activity was surprising only because the quakes occurred during a short space of time.

One of them, a 3.6 magnitude tremor in Relleu in the Marina Baja, was felt over a very large distance in the early morning on November 5 because it was only two kilometres below the surface, Olcina explained.

