Cat victim

A FIRE which started on the seventh floor of a block of flats in Palma saw the entire building evacuated and the death of a cat from smoke inhalation with many residents also suffering and needing help with their breathing.

Special case

IT takes more than six people to undertake the traditional cutting up of pigs in Part Forana as most involved are not professional butchers, so after hearing an appeal the Balearic Health Department has confirmed that up to 10 may be trained together.

Bond link

PRIOR to the filming of his major career break Dr No, a 29-year-old Sean Connery spent almost a year in Mallorca filming La Mujer de Paja (released in the UK as Woman of Straw) with Gina Lollobrigida and Ralph Richardson.

Pay freeze

UNIONS representing public sector workers in the Balearics are getting ready to consider taking action after the Government has indicated that it does not expect to increase salary levels of workers in 2021.

No Fires

ON Wednesday November 4, the Balearic Institute of Nature, tweeted a message saying authorisations for fires in the Balearics have been suspended because adverse meteorological conditions were forecast and strong winds could spread wildfire.

Covid-19 tests

FOLLOWING a question by a Vox representative in the Balearic Parliament, Health Minister Patricia Gómez said that all hospitals had been carrying out Covid-19 tests on patients, although not all, but this would change immediately.

Ambulance fire

TWO paramedics have been admitted to hospital due to smoke and dust inhalation as they tried to extinguish a fire which had started in the engine of their ambulance which was parked at their base in Gremi Sabaters.

Cliff rescue

THE Salvamento Marítimo rescue boat Salvamar Acrux, was called out to assist a young man who had suffered a sprained ankle by the cliffs in Es Toro (Calvia). He was rescued and taken to Port Adriano to be transferred to an ambulance.

On trial

THE trial of two men (one of whom has absconded) accused of persuading a young woman who had received a significant inheritance to invest €4.1 million in a new waste disposal operation which they did not intend to build has started in Palma.

