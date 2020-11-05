Quiz Night for Akira in Teulada-Moraira

THE Akira Animal Sanctuary is organising a fundraising Quiz Night on November 26 at 7.30pm.

This will be held at the Sociedad Recreativa in Plaza de la Constitucion 10 in Teulada, and the €10 donation includes a simple supper with a choice of Vegetarian Paella, Meatballs and Chips or Chicken and Chips.

Anti-Covid measures will be in place and Akira will take every care to ensure the safety of those attending.

To reserve a place, contact Christine at secretary@akira-animals.com or ring 648 853 019. Booking is essential.

