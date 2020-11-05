Anti-cop protester charged with spitting in NYPD sergeant’s face

Devina Singh, 24, was arrested on Wednesday night, November 4 during violent clashes between police and protesters in Manhattan. Singh was filmed without a mask screaming “F— you, fascist!” before spitting in the face of an NYPD sergeant.

-- Advertisement --



Earlier in the evening, a peaceful rally of a few hundred gathered in Washington Square Park chanting “Count the vote”. But by nightfall, Singh and her left-wing, anti-cop comrades had converged in the West Village, where the violent protesters were seen lighting fires and throwing garbage at cops.

Singh, who lives in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, was also arrested at a New York protest in September. This time, she was given a desk appearance ticket and charged with obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment.

Singh posted a photo of her arrest in New York City on Sept. 18, writing, “im so f—— mad … probs bc behind me (white shirt) is Deputy Inspector Elias J. Nikas AKA Little Dick Nik.”

A total of 60 people were arrested on Wednesday night.

