A HEROIC pet parrot saves his owner from certain death after his house catches fire.

-- Advertisement --



Anton Nguyen was saved by Eric the parrot after the pretty boy alerted him to the blaze at their home in Brisbane, Australia.

The fire, which obliterated Nguyen’s home, was detected by Eric even before the smoke detectors registered it.

Firefighters from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the fiery scene at around 2am.

The fire departments Acting Inspector, Cam Thomas, said the pet parrot had squawked “Anton! Anton!” to alert Mr Nguyen of the danger.

“There were smoke detectors [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off.”

The fire had “pretty much well engulfed” the house, he added.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corp, Mr Nguyen said: “I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke.

“I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames.

“And so I’ve grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs.

“I’m in shock but I’m fine,” he said.

“Everything’s alright so long as I have myself and the bird.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pet parrot saves owner from house fire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!