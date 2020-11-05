Nurse who killed and cooked doctor sentenced to death

Nurse who killed, dismembered and cooked doctor lover is sentenced to death

According to local reports in China, emergency department nurse Li Fengping, 25, became involved in a sexual relationship with her hospital’s deputy head of orthopaedics, Luo Yuanjian.

Fengping reportedly became heavily indebted to her colleague due to a gambling addiction, and she was forced to pay off her creditor with sex “sometimes three times per week”, reports said.

The nurse carried out her revenge for alleged sexual blackmail by killing her colleague and cooking part of his remains in her home behind Yulin People’s Hospital, Yulin, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in South ChinaYulin on March 23.

Police found them flushed down the toilet.

Footage recorded by neighbours shows the harrowing moment emergency services carried the body of the doctor, covered on a stretcher, from Fengping’s home.

According to national newspaper Sohu, she has now been sentenced to death for intentional homicide. They also report that she has been ordered to pay £11,349 in compensation to the man’s family.

It is not yet known when the death sentence will be carried out.

