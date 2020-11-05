Nurse publicly resigns saying it’s “all lies” the NHS is overrun

A UK healthcare assistant has publicly resigned saying it’s “all lies” the NHS is overrun and she had no work for three weeks at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook video has gone viral, showing 43-year-old Shelley Tasker, a healthcare assistant at Treliske hospital, part of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, talking through a loudspeaker to passers-by.

In the clip, the mum can be heard saying, “Today, I’m publicly resigning.

“I am wearing this uniform sadly for the last time.

‘I absolutely loved my job. Those of you who have been following what’s going on, we’ve done tasks, we’ve organised protests, I’ve had a lot of flack.

“We’re at the point now it’s all coming back to me.

“I’ve had an email from work last night asking me what’s going on, people are reporting me and unfortunately I can’t lie any more.”

Ms Tasker told MailOnline claims by the Government that the NHS is being overrun are “all lies”.

“We’ve closed all of Cornwall down for three people in the hospital,” she said.

“They haven’t even died – they’ve supposedly got Covid.

“How many people are going to die because of this?”

Tonight at Downing Street, NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens produced a graph showing there were 12,000 Covid patients in the hospitals now across England.

However, the most recent data shows four people with the virus were receiving care at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust on October 29, supporting Ms Tasker’s claim.

“We no longer have health care, we can’t see dentists,” she said.

“I can tell you now when I was working at the height of the pandemic, I had no work for three weeks because there were no patients.

“We have a particular Covid ward.

“None of the wards were overflowing with Covid patients and they’re not now.”

Ms Tasker, alleges flu and Covid cases are being recorded as “the same thing” on death certificates.

