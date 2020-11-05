Nestlé’s Purina brand set to launch pet food using insects

NESTLÉ’S Purina brand is set to launch a line of pet food using insects as they look to move towards more eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable protein sources.

The brand, who is most-famous for iconic brands such as Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate, has experienced strong demand for pet food during the pandemic and are looking to match their competitors by providing options for owners of cats and dogs who want to feed their pets a different diet.

Smaller brands like Yora and Green Petfood’s InsectDog are already offering insect protein meals for pets, however, the Purina Beyond Nature’s Protein line, which launches this month in Nestle’s home country of Switzerland, will give them strong competition.

Two variations of the insect pet food are set to launch – one using chicken, fava beans and protein from black soldier fly larvae, and one using chicken, pig’s liver and millet.

Last year, the British Veterinary Association endorsed insect-based pet food in a blog post, stating: “insect protein offers a more sensible alternative to owners who want to offer a ‘livestock-free’ diet to their pets rather than homemade vegetarian or vegan diets which often result in poor pet health & welfare”.

