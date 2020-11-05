More sites for Benidorm market traders

BENIDORM market’s popular clothing and footwear stalls could return.

When the town’s weekly mercadillo reopened last July, the town hall announced that owing to social distancing requirements stalls would be limited to fruit, vegetables and food.

Benidorm is now one of the province’s few municipalities not to authorise the return of open-air market stalls selling non-essential items.

This triggered immediate complaints not only from the traders but also residents and visitors who recently signed a petition asking for their return at the entrance to the market.

The town hall’s Commerce councillor Lorenzo Martinez has now told a delegation of stallholders that his department was looking for a solution and according to reports in the local Spanish media, this could arrive shortly.

After examining the market site, the town hall has decided to re-jig its contingency plan and increase the number of stalls following a meeting with the spokespeople from all municipal groups.

Although these are due to return, Martinez revealed that this first extension will not include all the pre-pandemic stallholders. Instead they will draw lots for the sites, said the councillor, who stressed that the extension could go ahead only if the health situation does not deteriorate.

