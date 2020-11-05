Man charged with the murder of Carole Wright

23-year-old Daniel O’Hara-Wright, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, was charged following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit and is due to enter a plea at Oxford Crown Court on January 8.

The horrific discovery of 62-year-old Carole Wright’s remains were found by police in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire.

Detective Inspector Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said at the time: “Our condolences, thoughts and support is with the family of Carole Wright at this unimaginably traumatic time.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support and cooperation while our officers and staff have been in the area carrying out vital police work to establish the circumstances of what happened to Carole.”

