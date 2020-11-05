Man charged with rape and kidnap of schoolgirl to appear in court today

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Man charged with rape and kidnap of schoolgirl to appear in court today
CREDIT: Met Police (file)

Detectives investigating the alleged abduction and rape of a teenager on the way to school in Merton have charged a 26-year-old man who is due to appear in court today.

Kadian Nelson, from the Mitcham area, was arrested at around 8pm on Tuesday, November 3, following a call from a member of the public.

-- Advertisement --

He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, November 5.

Officers from the South West Command Unit have been conducting after an allegation of rape was made shortly after 7am on Tuesday, 3 November in the North Place area

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Media and members of the public are thanked for sharing our appeals.


“The victim and her family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“We remind people to please be mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect future proceedings.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man charged with rape and kidnap of schoolgirl to appear in court today”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleFuengirola Residents to Get Free Bus Travel
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here