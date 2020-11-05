Malaga Has the Lowest Covid Rate in Andalucía

Malaga Has the Lowest Covid Rate in Andalucia.

-- Advertisement --



Although the incidence of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Malaga, the province still remains at the bottom of the league in the region of Andalucía, Spain. According to the latest reports from the health authority, there are 259.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, tested using PCR.

The increase in cases is slowly creeping up, however, as on October 28, for example, there were 207.4 cases- two weeks later, on Tuesday, November 3, it had already risen to 259.1 and by Wednesday it stood at 259.8 cases per 100,000.

All in all, the current rate in Malaga is less than half of the total average registered in Andalucia which is 550.1 infected per 100,000 inhabitants. The province that is worse in relation to its population is Granada with a worrying 1,197.8 cases per 100,000 residents- followed by Jaén with 862.9, Córdoba with 640.3, Seville with 597.8, Huelva with 461.9, Almería with 353.8, and Cádiz with 319.3.

Seville is the Andalucian province that has registered the most fatalities: 578. It is followed by Granada, which has reported 499 in this period and then is Malaga, with 496 people who have lost their lives with Covid 19 since last March when it entered the virus in the region.

Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucía said on Wednesday the 4th of November that there are on-going discussions about possible new restrictions for the Andalusian community.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Malaga Has the Lowest Covid Rate in Andalucia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!