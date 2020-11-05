London’s second wave of coronavirus is SLOWING down, according to mayor Sadiq Khan

Weekly date from Public Health England suggests that the capital city’s coronavirus rates had already started slowing prior to the national lockdown, raising questions over whether London could have been spared a second lockdown.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said ‘thanks to the efforts of Londoners we are seeing initial signs that the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down’ but he warned cases still remained high and the number of patients in hospital continues to rise.

Conservative London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey warned Mr Khan he must now ‘stop demanding more restrictions’, warning Londoners ‘won’t forgive him if their favourite restaurants and businesses fail to make it through the restrictions he shouted so loudly for’.

Data shows there are currently only 990 people in hospital with Covid-19 in London, miles away from the almost 5,000 infected patients on wards at the peak of the first wave.

