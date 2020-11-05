Last Night of Freedom for Partygoers Before Second National Lockdown Begins

DESPITE the 10pm curfew and the impending second National Lockdown, partygoers were seen crowding towns including Newcastle, Leeds and London for a last night of freedom, before a mass exodus to meet the lockdown rules that came into force at midnight.

With the forecast strain on the NHS due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the scenes of hundreds of partygoers flooding the capital and other towns, is a stark reminder of why the lockdown in England is necessary.

As lockdown forces businesses to shut for a second time and people to remain at home, it is expected that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor, will announce extensions to the furlough scheme.

The NHS England Chief executive, Simon Stevens, has explained how serious the current situation is and that the “level 4” emergency alert is vital to help with the “serious situation ahead.” He also highlighted how the public can help the NHS, stating, “This is not a situation that anybody wanted to find themselves in, the worst pandemic in a century, but the fact is that the NHS is here. The public can help us help you so our fantastic staff – our nurses, our doctors, our paramedics – can get on with looking after you and your family there when you need it.”

The pandemic shows no signs of slowing and continues to affect the health and livelihood of people around the world.

