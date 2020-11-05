KATIE Price asked for help earlier this week on Instagram to help her son Harvey exercise and improve his health. Harvey, 18 has several ongoing health conditions, but with gyms closing under the new lockdown rules, he will need home gym equipment. Katie has appealed to fans on Instagram to help with gym machines that can cope withs Harvey’s near 29 stone weight.

-- Advertisement --



Earlier this year Harvey suffered with extreme health issues including potential organ failure and breathing issues. He was admitted to hospital and spent time in intensive care before being discharge in July. The Daily Mail reported that “Katie recalled seeing eight doctors crowding around him in the resuscitation room and said she was ‘terrified’ by the horrific ordeal”. Katie, 42, is working hard towards making healthy changes to Harvey’s lifestyle and is hoping to reduce his near 29 stone weight that makes exercising difficult for him.

Katie took to Instagram this week to ask fans to help with Harvey’s health and appealed for fans to help find gym equipment that can handle his weight. Harvey normally resides in residential care but during the lockdown has been living with Katie. With further lockdown measures being implanted due to the rising cases of COVID-19, exercising at will become more of a problem for many people as gyms are closed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Price Takes to Instagram to Help Harvey with His Health”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!