Javea U3A gives Make A Smile an early Christmas present

JAVEA U3A gave the area’s disadvantaged youngsters an early Christmas present of €500.

The money came from funds that members have raised for the association’s nominated charity of the year, Make A Smile.

The U3A’s executive committee, led by its president Mike Cox, decided to make the donation now to help the charity which has been struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

This came in lieu of the U3A’s usual presentation to its nominated charity at the February general meeting.

Although U3A group activities have been suspended during the Covid-19 crisis, and the usual fundraising events have not been held, many members have been donating to the charity fund.

“Make A Smile organisers are delighted and expressed their appreciation in a message to the committee and members,” Javea U3A said.

The charity thanked the association for their generosity, adding that the money would be put towards vouchers for the children over the Christmas period.

“Over the last couple of months, we have been focusing on the educational needs of the children due to their having to study from home and missing out on extra-curricular activities,” Make A Smile said.

“Now, with Christmas coming up, this is our next concern.”

For more information about Javea U3A, visit the www.u3ajavea.com website.

