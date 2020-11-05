AS usual, Javea came off badly during the second day of the storms that hit the Marina Alta.

Earlier, Spain’s meteorological office Aemet had issued an Orange Alert warning, advising that the bad weather would focus on Javea and the surrounding area.

-- Advertisement --



The port area alone registered 100 millimetres of intense rain during the early hours of the morning of Thursday November 5, accumulating a total of 200 millimetres.

The Policia Local closed Avenida Libertad, Avenida Fontana and Arenal, evacuating people from several homes that were threatened by floodwater. They were also called on to remove fallen trees, collapsed awnings and caved-in walls but all roads were able to reopen that same day after a clean-up operation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Javea comes off worst in latest storms.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!