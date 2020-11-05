Israeli army destroys entire Palestinian village in Jordan Valley

-- Advertisement --



The homes of nearly 80 Palestinian Bedouins were demolished in the occupied West Bank, witnesses reported to AFP on Wednesday, November 4.

A photographer at the scene said that bulldozers flattened the entire community of tents on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people homeless in the settlement near Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israeli troops of having “completely demolished the village of Homsa al-Baqia, leaving around 80 people homeless.”

Demolitions are very common as, according to Israeli rules, Palestinians can’t build structures without permits, which are typically refused. The Israeli army branch COGAT maintained that the structures were “built illegally in a firing zone in the Jordan Valley” and therefore were destroyed.

Abdelghani Awada had lived in the area for generations and has now been left homeless. He told AFP that the army gave civilians “ten minutes to evacuate our homes.”

“Then they started bulldozing”, he said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Israeli army destroys Palestinian village”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!