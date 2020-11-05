HUGE amount of mail-in ballots were never delivered, according to US Postal Service

-- Advertisement --



A significant amount of mail-in ballots from ‘swing states’ was not delivered to election offices on November 3, according to the US Postal Service.

The Postal Service was required to present the data in federal court on Wednesday, November 4, by US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, who is hearing lawsuits over delays.

In Philadelphia, 33.7 percent of mail-in ballots were not delivered to election offices on Election Day, the data shows.

In Atlanta, the same goes for 17.9 percent of mail-in ballots, and in Detroit for 21.1 percent, the filing states.

As well as this, data filed in federal court shows that 6.7 per cent of mail-in ballots were received on time but not processed.

In a letter accompanying the statistics, Justice Department lawyers who are representing the Postal Service cautioned that “the data possesses little to no analytical value and should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge amount of mail-in ballots were never delivered”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!