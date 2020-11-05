GREECE orders nationwide lockdown for three weeks to curb recent Covid surge.

The latest restrictions take effect from Saturday, November 7, and represent the second time this year that the country has ordered a nationwide lockdown after experiencing another sharp spike in Covid-19 infections this week.

In his address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “I’ve chosen to take drastic measures sooner rather than later.”

Under new lockdown protocols, retail businesses will be shut with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies and residents will need a permit to venture outdoors at allocated times. Primary schools will stay open, but high schools will shut.

Greece registered 2,646 infections on Wednesday, November 4, which is the highest daily tally since its first case surfaced, bringing the total number of cases to 46,892.

Sadly, the country has experienced 673 people deaths from Covid-19.

