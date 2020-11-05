GERMAN COVID cases reach record high and the lockdown sparked stockpile shopping of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and baking ingredients ahead of new lockdown measures.

-- Advertisement --



Data released on Thursday, November 5, from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, showed cases had increased by 19,990 to 596,583.

Statistics Office data showed that ahead of the new partial lockdown, which took effect from November 2, toilet paper sales in the week beginning October 19 were 139% above the average for the pre-crisis months of August 2019 to January 2020.

Disinfectant purchases also rose by 104% over pre-crisis levels in the last week of October.

German shoppers have also stocked up on baking ingredients, with sales of flour up 101% from pre-crisis levels, while yeast and sugar rose 74% and 63% respectively.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “German COVID cases at record high”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!