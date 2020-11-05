Fuengirola Residents to Get Free Bus Travel

FUENGIROLA residents are set to receive free bus travel soon after the recent policy was approved by the Town Hall in Fuengirola. Not a single negative vote was received.

The new policy will see all residents of Fuengirola that are registered on the Padron receive a new Municipal Mobility Card. The good news in not confined to the residents of Fuengirola, their pets will benefit from the scheme, and get free travel too.

With buses being an essential part of Spanish life especially inland in villages and on the coast, the move by the Fuengirola Council is very welcome.

According to Expatica.com “There are excellent bus (autobús) services in all major cities and towns in Spain and comprehensive long-distance coach (autocar) services between major cities. Buses are the cheapest and most common form of public transport in Spain and most coastal towns and rural villages are accessible only by bus. The quality and age of buses vary from luxurious modern vehicles in most cities to old ramshackle relics in some rural areas.”

The new Municipal Mobility Card will not only help local Fuengirola residents save money but will also be a boost for the environment. Public transport in Spain is said to be one of the best systems in Europe.

