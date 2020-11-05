A FORMER Co-operative manager ordered to repay £4,500 he embezzled from an Aberdeen city store.

-- Advertisement --



42-year-old Darren Watt had been employed as the store manager at Co-operative on Sclattie Park in Bucksburn, however, it was discovered that he had stolen thousands of pounds over a period of two months.

In an initial charge, the man from Cloverfield Court in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, was said to have embezzled goods worth £1,636 and £13,500 in money.

However, the Crown accepted a guilty plea to an amended charge of embezzling approximately £4,500 from the store between January 16 and March 16 2017.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered him to pay the first £2,250 within 14 days, another £1,125 within four months, and the remainder within eight months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Co-operative manager ordered to repay £4,500 he embezzled”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!