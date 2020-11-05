Fireworks hurled at police as hundreds gather for illegal bonfire party

Fireworks were hurled at police as hundreds gathered for an illegal bonfire party.

Police received reports that large crowds of people had gathered at a bonfire in Woodchurch at around 8.50pm last night, Wednesday, November 4.

Officers from Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and on arrival “a number of youths threw fireworks towards them, which thankfully resulted in no injuries”.

Two 36-year-old men and a 43-year-old woman, all from the Wirral area, have been issued with a fixed penalty notice to pay a £10,000 fine each.

Chief Inspector Matthew Moscrop said: “There was a blatant disregard for Covid-19 restrictions, with hundreds of people in attendance drinking alcohol, mixing with other households and ignoring social distancing.

“We have consistently encouraged people to comply with guidance and explained why it is so important. But when someone so brazenly flouts legislation it leaves us with no option but to take strong enforcement action.

“We are continuing to encourage people to continue to follow the restrictions and avoid bonfires on public land tonight but where necessary we will not hesitate to take the same action because the safety of vulnerable people in Merseyside and our key healthcare workers depends on it.

“We have now entered a month of further national restrictions and it is more important than ever that we all play our role in stopping the spread of coronavirus.”

