THE FESTIVE fun will still go ahead this year, albeit virtually for some Santa’s grottos. As England goes into Second Lockdown and the rest of the UK has varying restrictions in place, the festive fun for the little ones will still be possible.

-- Advertisement --



With the global pandemic continuing many Christmas celebrations have been cancelled and the likelihood of Christmas traditions such as Grottos going ahead is low. Many companies have looked to technology to salvage Christmas and keep businesses afloat. Although LapLandUK has opted to go with a Covid-safe option that has cost over £4m, this is beyond the scope of small businesses. The LapLandUK site based in Berkshire would see over 20,000 families in a normal Christmas period.

The Virtual Santa’s Grotto options will make use of video chats that many children have become accustomed to since the pandemic started. Options such as Facebook and Zoom calls are on offer from various companies. For the little ones that adore Christmas it will even be possible to have virtual Santa’s sleigh-rides.

In London the normal Christmas sights of grottos at Fortnum and Mason and Harrods will be missing this year. Tour operator Santa’s Lapland have made the most of technology and told the BBC News that “while no Christmas can compare to the sheer excitement of travelling to Lapland… with the help of a little ‘tech’, we intend to ensure it’s still a Christmas to remember.”

Whatever the situation this Christmas, Santa and his elves will still be working hard.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Festive Fun with Virtual Santa’s Grottos ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!