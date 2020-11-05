Father admits to killing his two children during lockdown

A father has admitted to killing two children whilst the children’s mother was in the shower.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar attacked 19-month-old Pavinya and three-year-old Nigish, on April 26 at their family home in Ilford, east London.

The young children’s mother called emergency services to the horrific scene in Aldborough Road North, but they were unable to save Pavinya who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nigash was rushed to hospital in Whitechapel but despite the best efforts of the doctors, he sadly died.

41-year-old Nithiyakumar admitted two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC told the court psychiatrists had agreed Nithiyakumar suffered from a delusional disorder, stating: “It is clear from the unanimous opinion of very experienced psychiatrists that this defendant was at the time of these offences suffering from a delusional disorder.

“It was one from which he had suffered for some time, for the best part of 10 years. with very little indication and very little treatment.”

The prosecutor said it had been considered ‘remarkable’ by one expert that Nithiyakumar functioned for ‘as long as he did’. adding: “It was clear it was that disorder that led him to kill his children.”

