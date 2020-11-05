David Beckham has joined forces with the Chelsea Pensioners to promote the save the Poppy Appeal.

-- Advertisement --



This year has been an extraordinarily year so far and the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways. As the UK struggles with the rising number of Coronavirus cases and pensioners are confined to their houses once again, the Poppy Appeal is set to experience never seen before issues.

With Remembrance Day approaching, the familiar site of Poppy Sellers has this year been banned. Becks has stepped up to support the save the Poppy Appeal and explains that “it is more important than ever that we support our veterans”. The 45-year-old ex-Man United player spent the day with the Chelsea Pensioners and spent time getting to know them and also toured some of the pensioners’ allotments. Becks was responsible throughout the visit and followed all distancing precautions and before visiting the Chelsea Pensioners he took a COVID-19 test.

Although it will be possible to buy Poppies at Lidl, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco stores, this year some 40,000 Poppy Sellers will be missing from the streets due to rules surrounding controlling the Coronavirus.

It is hoped that the Chelsea Pensioners, and Beckham can boost the sale of Poppies and help The Sun’s save a Poppy Appeal.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “David Beckham Champions Save The Poppy Appeal”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!