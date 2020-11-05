Couple Use Child to Steal £67,000 Watch

THE COUPLE used a 6-year-old child to help steal a £67,000 watch from Harrods before attempting to flee the country.

The couple, originally from Romania were capture when attempting to return home. Marta Para-Bloj, 33, is pregnant and is said to be experiencing health issues and is due to be sentenced along with Ilie Para mid-December.

The crime was carefully planned with The Sun reporting that “Southwark Crown Court heard how the couple had travelled to the swanky Knightsbridge department store to scope it out in the days leading up to the theft.” The couple also photographed the watches at this time.

On the day of theft, the couple returned to the store with a young child and a replica of the Royal Oak watch costing £67,000. Dominic Hockley, Prosecutor, explained to the court how the crime involved “planning and sophistication.”

When the sale assistant was busy the couple retrieved the replica watch from the hood of the 6-year-old boy and stole the real Royal Oak offshore self-winding chronograph. Ilie Para and Marta Para-Bloj then claimed to need more time to make a decision on whether to buy the watch, before becoming unsettled when asked to leave their contact details.

When arrested at the Port of Dover, Ilie Para was wearing the stolen time piece and was with Marta Para-Bloj.

