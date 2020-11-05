A FANTASTIC new network of nature trails was approved unanimously last Thursday, which will boost Nature Tourism in the area. The series of nature trails will include the Maro-Barranco Sanguino, Cueva de Nerja-Almijara and the Barranco de la Coladilla nature trails. The council explained that the trails will improve “natural and cultural knowledge”.

-- Advertisement --



This has been a joint venture with nature and mountain lovers working with the Andalusian Mountaineering Federation technicians. With some of the trails relating to the old muleteers’ routes, there is need for new signage and maintenance of these historic routes.

The municipality of Nerja has over 80 square kilometres, including protected land in the Natural Parks, much of which is within the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama. It is hoped that the Network of Nerja trails will reinvigorate the tourism of Nerja that has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nerja is the perfect place to enjoy the outdoors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boost to Nature Tourism for Nerja”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!