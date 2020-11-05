“Be patient and calm” says Joe Biden who has “no doubt” he has won

IN a short address to the American people, Joe Biden has urged them to “be patient and calm” and says he has “no doubt’ he has won the battle to become the next US President.

The election is still ongoing as the country is waiting for the final ballots to be counted as tension rises in the country amid the long wait for results.

The former vice president, speaking from the stage of Wilmington’s Queen theater said: “Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well.

“So I ask everyone to stay calm, all people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.”

Biden, who is currently leading by a good majority, continued his brief statement saying: “We continue to feel, the senator [Sen. Kamala Harris] and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand.”

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. Harris and I will be declared the winners.”

The presidential election race has been controversial this year with President Trump making large efforts to stall the process with legal actions and comments that call into question the legitimacy of the election.

However, Biden has called for people to trust the process, stating: “In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters, no one, not anything else, that chooses the president of the United States of America.

“So each ballot must be counted.”

He also made a plea for calm and patients as riots and protests have started to become violent, with armed Trump supporters forming in states like Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

