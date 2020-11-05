Austria admits security failings over Vienna shootings

Austria admits there had been security failings leading up to the Vienna shootings

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer of Austria said intelligence services had received a warning from neighbouring Slovakia that the assailant had tried to buy ammunition, but that “a failure of communication” had followed.

The attack began at about 8 pm local time on Monday, November 2 when several men armed with rifles opened fire. The attack starting outside the city’s main synagogue as many people took advantage of the last evening before a nationwide curfew took effect because of COVID-19.

Austrian-Macedonian national Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old “freed jihadist” – released early from prison in December 2019 – is believed to be responsible for the terror attack.

Fejzulai had been convicted and sentenced to 22 months in prison in April last year for trying to travel to Syria and join the Islamic State (IS) group.

IS, which has claimed numerous attacks in Europe, said on Tuesday a “soldier of the caliphate” was responsible for the shooting.

Security has now been tightened in the city.

