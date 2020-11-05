An avoidable tragedy in Petrer

AITOR, an eight-year-old who died after he was taken five times to A and E in Petrer, had peritonitis.

This was the conclusion of a preliminary post-mortem although the boy’s family are now waiting for the definitive results.

Earlier, his mother revealed that Aitor had begun vomiting and complaining of severe stomach pains on October 24. On taking him on four occasions, first to Petrer’s health centre and later to Elda Hospital, doctors assured her that there was nothing wrong with him.

Aitor was finally admitted to hospital on the night of October 27, but died at 10am the next day.

