SEX workers in Amsterdam have been made to stop working for the next two weeks because brothels and window prostitution are included in the local definition of sex clubs which have to close as part of new measures against Covid-19.

There was some confusion with regards to the window workers, but as with the first lockdown the Amsterdam safety executive includes all sex workers under the sex clubs heading so the curtains are now closed.

-- Advertisement --



A spokeswoman for the Red Light United which represents more than 100 sex workers in Amsterdam has complained that there has been very poor communication about the Government intentions as hairdressers can still work even though they are in close contact with their clients.

Pointing out that many of those she represents are in deep financial trouble, she said about the closure “And that while it is already incredibly quiet in the Red Light District. There is hardly anyone on the street. Even the drug dealers are gone.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Amsterdam Red Light District closed for two weeks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!