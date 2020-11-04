Woman falls to her death from Caminito del Rey

WOMAN falls to her death from Axarquia’s Caminito del Rey just days after the new suspension bridge was inaugurated

A woman in her 50s died on Tuesday, November 3 after losing her balance and falling from over 50 meters. She was walking along a section of the Caminito del Rey near the Almanchare river when she fell.

Emergency personnel from The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (EREIM) rushed to the scene at around 2:30pm a few meters from the Saltillo Bridge, and a helicopter had to be used to evacuate the body.

The Saltillo Bridge was inaugurated on Monday, October 26 as one of the three longest suspension bridges in Spain, after Cahorros in Granada and Sanavastre in the Catalan Pyrenees. Around 3,000 people have embarked on this route in the first seven days of the opening of the catwalk, a few meters from the place where the woman fell.

The Malaga Provincial Council has described the requirements for travelling on this perilous walk, and has publically asked visitors to be “responsible” in the use of this natural area.

