Watch: Suspect arrested after video of attempted abduction goes viral

Watch: Rape suspect arrested after video of attempted abduction in London goes viral

Police were called shortly after 7am on Tuesday, November 4 to the North Place area of south-west London after a woman scared away a potential rapist by videoing his attempted abduction of a teenage girl.

Kadian Nelson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape after police urged the suspect to turn himself in ‘for his own safety’ amid reports of vigilante groups looking for him.

The viral video shows the woman filming shouting: “Let her go, what are you doing with her?

To which the man replied, “this is my sister, this is man’s family.”

The child is heard crying ‘thank you, thank you’ after the suspect fled the scene.

This happened in Mitcham area this morning ..

More information here 👇🏻👇🏻https://t.co/0Qwe3UXdKI pic.twitter.com/YFXdjSjWgL — London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) November 3, 2020

In a statement Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh MP said: “My heart goes out to the young girl who was abducted in Mitcham on her way to school this morning.

“The extraordinary bravery of a lady who followed and filmed them has almost certainly saved the victim from even further distress and has provided the police extremely important evidence”.

