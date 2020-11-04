US formally exits Paris Agreement aimed at curbing climate change

On Wednesday, November 4 the United States formally left the Paris Agreement, a global contract aimed at averting the threat of catastrophic climate change.

The Trump administration began the withdrawal procedure from the 5 year pact a year ago, which aims to keep the increase in average worldwide temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say that any rise beyond 2 degrees Celsius could have a devastating impact on large parts of the world, raising sea levels, stoking tropical storms and worsening droughts and floods.

The withdrawal of the US will make it more difficult for other countries to meet the goals.

189 countries around the globe remain committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has indicated that, if successful in the presidential race, he would be in favour of re-entering the pact.

