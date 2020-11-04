Two men lynched by mob after teenage girl raped and murdered

TWO men were lynched and burned to death by village mob after teenage girl was raped and murdered with her eye gouged out

Teenage schoolgirl Mercy Silau Pareyio, 17, was found in Kenya’s Narok County around 60 miles west of the capital Nairobi on October 13. The body was located in a forest, having been gang-raped before the torturers stabbed her at least five times and crushed her head with a blunt object.

The gruesome murder of the schoolgirl, who was an aspiring doctor according to her father, sparked outrage in her village and an angry mob of over thirty people cornered two suspects, local labourer Dennis Kireu and a second man, Robert Njoroge Ng’ang’a, in their homes.

According to local police: “They nabbed the suspect and drove him, together with Mwangi, to Olorropil where they lynched them. The lynch mob then burnt their bodies.”

Mercy’s father believed the teenager was being groomed online by one of the suspects, and police confirmed that she had arranged to meet Kireu the day she was murdered.

“But this is not to say that the people who were lynched were the ones who murdered the girl. That is what we are still investigating,” the officer said.

