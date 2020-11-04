TWITTER has flagged 3 out of 5 of Trump’s most recent tweets as being ‘disputed or misleading’

Amid the election chaos on Wednesday, November 4, Donald Trump is being as vocal as ever, taking to Twitter claiming that the opposition is trying to make his lead in the election “disappear”, and has, without producing evidence, suggested later-arriving mail-in ballots that were sent before polling day may be fraudulent.

-- Advertisement --



In one Tweet he wrote: “They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear”.

In the second tweet, he said that his lead was “disappearing” because of “surprise ballot dumps”.

In a third tweet, which is now-unavailable, Trump asked: “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?”

Twitter flagged all three with the warning: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump’s tweets were not immediately visible to all readers, who had to click to make sure they wanted to read them.

It comes as Twitter takes a stricter approach to the President’s dubious claims about the election.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Twitter flags Trump’s tweets as ‘misleading’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!