Teeing off in Caleta de Velez

Caleta de Velez will host the first edition of the Mangolf Tournament in Baviera Golf on Saturday, November 7, as part of a campaign to promote the Axarquico mango through gastronomy, tourism and sports.

“This tournament is great news for Caleta,” said deputy mayor José David Segura.

“I invite golf fans to enjoy a sports Saturday and one of the best views in the entire municipality. I am sure it will be a success.”

Baviera Golf Club director, Aurora del Río, said the tournament, which starts at 9am, will be limited to 120 players for “capacity and security” reasons.

“For us it is with enormous satisfaction that we are the venue for both the tournament and the entire event. We hope to achieve a full house and hope it will be the first of many.”

